Van Den Berg Management I Has Lifted Era Group (ERA) Holding by $1.74 Million as Stock Rose; Serengeti Asset Management LP Cut Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake by $10.64 Million

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 81.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 1.33 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 8.73 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Era Group Inc (ERA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 158,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.54% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.15M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Era Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 122,596 shares traded or 0.21% up from the average. Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) has declined 26.76% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ERA News: 08/03/2018 – ERA GROUP 4Q OPER REV. $57.5M; 08/03/2018 – Era Group 4Q Rev $57.5M; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Era Group Inc. ‘B-‘ Ratings; Outlook Negative; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q OPER REV. $57.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Era Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERA); 25/05/2018 – HELICOPTER SERVICE ERA BEGAN GOM OIL,GAS EVACUATIONS ON ALBERTO; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C; 08/03/2018 Era Group 4Q EPS $2.89

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

