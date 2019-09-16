Van Den Berg Management I Has Increased Its Triumph Group New (TGI) Position; Shorts at CANNAGISTICS (CNGT) Raised By 18.18%

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased Triumph Group Inc New (TGI) stake by 20.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Van Den Berg Management I Inc acquired 18,256 shares as Triumph Group Inc New (TGI)’s stock rose 6.04%. The Van Den Berg Management I Inc holds 109,266 shares with $2.50 million value, up from 91,010 last quarter. Triumph Group Inc New now has $1.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 623,946 shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 03/04/2018 – Triumph Partners with Gulfstream to Optimize Business Jet Structures Supply Chain; 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 07/05/2018 – Triumph Geared Solutions Recognized by Sikorsky with Supplier of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Triumph Group 4Q Included $6.91/Shr Impairment Charge; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH IN CONTRACT TALKS THAT WILL AFFECT FY19 CASH GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Inventure Foods Expands TGI Fridays® Snack Line With New Party Bites and Potato Skins Varieties; 02/05/2018 – TGI Updates: Completes Filing of Two Quarterly Reports for The Period Ending October 31, 2017 and January 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH REACHED PACTS TO DIVEST THREE BUSINESSES; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP EXPECTS TO PAY 17% TAX RATE FOR FY 2019

CANNAGISTICS INC (OTCMKTS:CNGT) had an increase of 18.18% in short interest. CNGT’s SI was 1,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 18.18% from 1,100 shares previously. With 4,100 avg volume, 0 days are for CANNAGISTICS INC (OTCMKTS:CNGT)’s short sellers to cover CNGT’s short positions. The stock increased 20.00% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.18. About 1,500 shares traded. Cannagistics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGT) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cannagistics Inc. engages in the e-commerce transportation and logistics business for third parties. The company has market cap of $16.35 million. It provides less-than-truckload and third-party logistics (3PL) carrier services, including regional, inter-regional, and national LTL and 3PL services. It currently has negative earnings. The company's services comprise arranging for ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased Dmc Global Inc stake by 53,262 shares to 817,293 valued at $51.78M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) stake by 50,031 shares and now owns 1.38M shares. Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) was reduced too.