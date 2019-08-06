Van Den Berg Management I Has Decreased Its Discovery (DISCK) Position by $492,600; Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Declined While Greylin Investment Mangement Upped Position by $1.24 Million

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 19,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 949,922 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.15 million, down from 969,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 670,720 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 21,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 368,211 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.00M, up from 346,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $68. About 4.83 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Qualcomm will refile with MOFCOM; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MAKING COMMENTS ON CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 12/03/2018 – AP Business News: BREAKING: President Trump blocks Singapore-based Broadcom’s takeover of U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on national; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom Claim of Surprise at CFIUS Inquiry ‘Has No Basis in Fact’; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Names Jeffrey Henderson Non-Executive Chairman; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO RETAIL HLDRS

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – DISCK – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discovery: Self-Described Free Cash Flow Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : BDX, DUK, ZTS, AGN, FIS, EMR, REGN, TDG, PPL, EXPD, AES, DISCK – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 283,375 shares to 318,237 shares, valued at $9.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 10,121 shares to 675,392 shares, valued at $135.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,670 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).