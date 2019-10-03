Van Den Berg Management I Has Decreased Granite Constr (GVA) Position By $5.15 Million; Roffman Miller Associates Upped Stryker (SYK) Position By $562,520

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased Stryker Corp (SYK) stake by 2.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Roffman Miller Associates Inc acquired 2,744 shares as Stryker Corp (SYK)’s stock rose 12.36%. The Roffman Miller Associates Inc holds 136,986 shares with $28.16M value, up from 134,242 last quarter. Stryker Corp now has $79.74B valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $213.15. About 433,275 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 09/03/2018 – DRAFT ORDER DISCUSSES SALE OF STRYKER CREEK OR GRAHAM POWER; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.70-Adj EPS $1.75; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution CMS w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Med. Press., Product Number:; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:; 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Viju Menon to Join as Group Pres, Global Quality and Ops, Effective April 30

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased Granite Constr Inc (GVA) stake by 20.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 107,290 shares as Granite Constr Inc (GVA)’s stock declined 21.94%. The Van Den Berg Management I Inc holds 417,650 shares with $20.12M value, down from 524,940 last quarter. Granite Constr Inc now has $1.47B valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.28. About 117,236 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,805 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Moreover, Meeder Asset Inc has 0.06% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Benjamin F Edwards Co Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 500 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 0.01% or 5.30M shares. Principal Group Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). 4,453 are held by River Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership. Comerica Natl Bank holds 42,214 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.04% or 314,848 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Com holds 103,639 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 8,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset accumulated 0.03% or 38,996 shares.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE: GVA Investor Lawsuit against Granite Construction Incorporated announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of GVA and IFF of Upcoming Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “LONG TERM INVESTOR ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Granite Construction Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Granite Construction has $5300 highest and $3100 lowest target. $36’s average target is 15.09% above currents $31.28 stock price. Granite Construction had 6 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of GVA in report on Thursday, August 8 to “Neutral” rating. B. Riley & Co downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $4100 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 29 report.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 4.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.42 per share. GVA’s profit will be $63.23 million for 5.79 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.77% EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $417,043 activity. Roberts James Hildebrand also bought $55,800 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares. Jigisha Desai had bought 1,556 shares worth $43,179 on Wednesday, August 14. Galloway Patricia D also bought $11,744 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares. KELSEY DAVID H had bought 5,000 shares worth $151,050 on Wednesday, August 7. Shares for $99,890 were bought by Larkin Kyle T.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity. $8,117 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares were bought by Doliveux Roch.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Co holds 0.19% or 3,245 shares. Woodmont Counsel Lc holds 0.21% or 4,150 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D invested 4.13% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Oak Ridge Invs Limited owns 84,915 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. First Citizens Bank & Trust And Tru has invested 0.13% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 16,732 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Winslow Asset Management stated it has 20,075 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Guardian LP reported 42,823 shares stake. 1,100 are held by Garrison Bradford & Assoc. Mckinley Capital Delaware has invested 1.94% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) owns 3,516 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Btim owns 398,865 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Gamco Et Al has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Hartline Inv Corp owns 15,103 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Stryker (NYSE:SYK), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Stryker has $24000 highest and $19000 lowest target. $228.50’s average target is 7.20% above currents $213.15 stock price. Stryker had 16 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, July 26. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of SYK in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of SYK in report on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $20600 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $19000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $19500 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, July 26.