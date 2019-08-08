Van Den Berg Management I Has Decreased Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding; Advisory Alpha Has Cut Nextera Energy (NEE) Position

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) stake by 2.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 3,435 shares as Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Van Den Berg Management I Inc holds 120,521 shares with $12.66 million value, down from 123,956 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc now has $22.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $93.01. About 1.34M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 12.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Alpha Llc sold 233 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Advisory Alpha Llc holds 1,593 shares with $300.46 million value, down from 1,826 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $105.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $215.23. About 913,099 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $223 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $188 target in Tuesday, February 12 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $191 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,882 are owned by Highstreet Asset. Klingenstein Fields & Lc has 0.04% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bancorp Of Stockton accumulated 0.54% or 5,424 shares. Keating Counselors Inc holds 1,700 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Com Pa accumulated 11,618 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Blair William Il reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Carroll Finance Associates has 0.09% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Wms Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 1,755 shares. Meyer Handelman has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Scotia Cap holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 12,426 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Stewart Patten Co Lc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Trustmark Natl Bank Department stated it has 0.13% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fruth Mgmt has invested 0.12% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 24.35 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Advisory Alpha Llc increased Ishares Tr (SCZ) stake by 12,095 shares to 22,045 valued at $1.27B in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) stake by 23,509 shares and now owns 507,703 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Thursday, March 7. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $113 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Thursday, March 7. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $92 target. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group given on Wednesday, March 20. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Loop Capital downgraded the shares of DLTR in report on Monday, April 8 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stelac Advisory Lc invested in 0.06% or 1,480 shares. Rockshelter Limited Liability Company has 46,171 shares. Andra Ap reported 58,800 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Natl Inv Inc Wi owns 28,773 shares. Alta Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested 3.43% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 44,855 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Utah Retirement Systems reported 44,286 shares stake. Franklin has 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 280,009 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Lp has invested 1.39% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cibc Commercial Bank Usa accumulated 8,055 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 42,428 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Eqis Mgmt accumulated 5,296 shares. Cap Research Global Invsts accumulated 0.03% or 830,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 2,017 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity. The insider Lewis Lemuel E bought $99,980.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $215.63M for 25.84 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

