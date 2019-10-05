Van Den Berg Management I Has Cut Synalloy Cp Del (SYNL) Holding By $402,300; 1 Analysts Covering Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH)

Among 3 analysts covering Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Delphi Technologies has $2400 highest and $1900 lowest target. $21.33’s average target is 73.41% above currents $12.3 stock price. Delphi Technologies had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Goldman Sachs upgraded Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) rating on Thursday, June 13. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $2400 target. See Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) latest ratings:

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased Synalloy Cp Del (SYNL) stake by 5.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 26,820 shares as Synalloy Cp Del (SYNL)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Van Den Berg Management I Inc holds 432,994 shares with $6.76M value, down from 459,814 last quarter. Synalloy Cp Del now has $135.01 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 3,241 shares traded. Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) has declined 19.14% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNL News: 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY – FOR SPECIALTY CHEMICALS SEGMENT, NEW PRODUCT ADDITIONS SHOULD DRIVE MEANINGFUL ORGANIC GROWTH IN CURRENT AND SUBSEQUENT YEARS; 13/03/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – SEES AN APPROXIMATE 60% INCREASE IN ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME OF BETWEEN $13.6 AND $15.2 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Synalloy Updates Full Year 2018 Guidance; 10/04/2018 – Synalloy Raises 2018 View To Net $13.6M-Net $15.2M; 10/04/2018 – Synalloy Raises 2018 View To Sales $240M-$245M; 13/03/2018 – Synalloy 4Q Cont Ops EPS 11c; 16/05/2018 – Synalloy Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – ON ACQUISITION FRONT, HAVE IDENTIFIED A HIGH IMPACT “BOLT-ON” THAT OFFERS STRONG EARNINGS POTENTIAL AT REASONABLE PRICE; 03/05/2018 – Synalloy 1Q Adj EPS 49c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold SYNL shares while 12 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 4.12 million shares or 1.64% more from 4.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock owns 550,819 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 0% in Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL). Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 4,250 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) for 5,000 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 6,579 shares. Aperio Gru Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 132 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 14,260 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 12,652 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 36 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 712 shares. Van Den Berg Management I stated it has 432,994 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 6,402 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 2,124 shares.

Delphi Jersey Holdings plc manufactures power train vehicle propulsion systems. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The firm was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gillingham, United Kingdom. It has a 5.01 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.10, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 2 investors sold Delphi Technologies PLC shares while 3 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 123,442 shares or 85.53% less from 853,148 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) for 269 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc has 0.04% invested in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) for 34,526 shares. 47,636 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Huntington State Bank holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) or 41,010 shares.

