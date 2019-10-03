Van Den Berg Management I Has Cut Stake in Granite Constr (GVA) by $5.15 Million as Stock Price Declined; West Coast Financial Has Increased Its Acuity Brands (AYI) Stake by $330,992 as Share Value Declined

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 2,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 54,215 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48M, up from 51,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $118.4. About 221,910 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 02/04/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $2.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 26/04/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc.: Spatial DNA Signs as Atrius IoT Partner to Deliver Leading Enterprise System Integration and Visual Analytics Platform; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGHT AT DECELERATING PACE, SOME OTHER COSTS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (GVA) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 107,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 417,650 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.12M, down from 524,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Granite Constr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.73. About 20,888 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). First Mercantile Trust Commerce owns 7,837 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.01% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 161,307 shares. Zeke Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.1% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 21,569 shares. Van Den Berg Mgmt I stated it has 417,650 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 31,772 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 43,822 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Boston Ptnrs reported 596,164 shares. Asset Mgmt One holds 136,930 shares. Tompkins has 0.02% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). 812,365 are held by Franklin Resource Inc. Fagan stated it has 8,385 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 18,805 shares stake. Ls Investment Advsrs reported 2,295 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $417,043 activity. The insider Jigisha Desai bought $27,050. On Friday, September 6 Larkin Kyle T bought $99,890 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 3,500 shares. 2,000 Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares with value of $55,800 were bought by Roberts James Hildebrand. 400 Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares with value of $11,744 were bought by Galloway Patricia D.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $670.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 191,588 shares to 642,072 shares, valued at $30.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of GVA and IFF of Upcoming Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Granite Awarded $22 Million Site Development Project in California – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Is Investigating Granite Construction and Uber on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: October 15, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Granite Construction Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.35 EPS, down 4.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.42 per share. GVA’s profit will be $63.22 million for 5.69 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.83 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold AYI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 36.22 million shares or 2.48% more from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 477,075 shares. 26,110 were reported by Md Sass. Rothschild And Asset Management Us holds 171,173 shares. Shine Advisory accumulated 284 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 30,756 shares. Channing Management Limited Com stated it has 50,790 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 667 were reported by Next Inc. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Brown Brothers Harriman And Company owns 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 3 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.02% or 17,218 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 11,455 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.03% or 149,046 shares in its portfolio. West Coast Limited Liability Com owns 54,215 shares. Camarda Advsr Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Voya Ltd Company invested in 8,061 shares or 0% of the stock.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $437.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,249 shares to 71,198 shares, valued at $14.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,629 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).