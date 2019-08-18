Van Den Berg Management I Has Cut By $374,229 Its Granite Constr (GVA) Holding; Aureus Asset Management Has Increased Visa Class A (V) Position By $307,788

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased Visa Inc. Class A (V) stake by 0.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aureus Asset Management Llc acquired 1,973 shares as Visa Inc. Class A (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Aureus Asset Management Llc holds 227,129 shares with $35.48M value, up from 225,156 last quarter. Visa Inc. Class A now has $399.31B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16M shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased Granite Constr Inc (GVA) stake by 1.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 8,703 shares as Granite Constr Inc (GVA)’s stock declined 21.94%. The Van Den Berg Management I Inc holds 524,940 shares with $22.65M value, down from 533,643 last quarter. Granite Constr Inc now has $1.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.76% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 683,677 shares traded or 36.90% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Limited Co holds 3,615 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 0.6% or 3,315 shares. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 18,400 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Lc reported 1,270 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York has 2,030 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Private Mgmt Group Inc Inc invested 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mawer Inv Ltd holds 3.05% or 2.75M shares. Dodge & Cox reported 3,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Provise Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Com holds 68,534 shares. Permit Limited has 0.26% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,550 shares. Blair William & Il has invested 2.5% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1St Source Bancorp holds 0.21% or 15,996 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tx accumulated 2.27% or 42,790 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 23,750 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca holds 5.93% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 95,744 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 5.80% above currents $178.23 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of V in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of V in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, July 18. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $20300 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Wedbush maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, March 14. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $162 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 21. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. $171,130 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares were bought by MORRISON DENISE M.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $222,559 activity. The insider Jigisha Desai bought $28,330. $151,050 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares were bought by KELSEY DAVID H.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard Incorporated holds 0.02% or 6,100 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 39,874 shares. The Tennessee-based Green Square Capital Limited has invested 0.68% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Services Automobile Association owns 7,056 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank has 0.02% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Skyline Asset Management Lp reported 210,000 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. 210,654 were reported by Wynnefield. Kbc Gru Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Motco owns 31 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 729,065 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 3,226 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc reported 129,709 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.05% stake. 5,307 were accumulated by Pitcairn Comm.