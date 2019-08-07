Van Den Berg Management I Has Boosted Era Group (ERA) Position by $1.74 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Lindsell Train LTD Lifted Its Position by $96.21 Million

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Era Group Inc (ERA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 158,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.54% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.15M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Era Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 31,768 shares traded. Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) has declined 26.76% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ERA News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Era Group Inc. ‘B-‘ Ratings; Outlook Negative; 08/03/2018 – Era Group 4Q Rev $57.5M; 08/03/2018 – ERA GROUP 4Q OPER REV. $57.5M; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q OPER REV. $57.3M; 25/05/2018 – HELICOPTER SERVICE ERA BEGAN GOM OIL,GAS EVACUATIONS ON ALBERTO; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C; 08/03/2018 Era Group 4Q EPS $2.89; 20/04/2018 – DJ Era Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERA)

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 866,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5.27 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585.26 million, up from 4.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $7.34 during the last trading session, reaching $134.53. About 23.02M shares traded or 159.98% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Disney Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney: The Floodgates Have Opened – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walt Disney Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cognios Limited Com has 0.74% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bessemer Gp stated it has 2.75M shares. Aviance Capital Prns Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Graybill Bartz & Assocs owns 27,061 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 622 shares. Westwood owns 738,277 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Ks owns 98,365 shares. Bartlett Ltd Company has invested 1.92% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.95% or 10,789 shares. Page Arthur B holds 19,683 shares. 156,055 are owned by Parsec Financial Mgmt. Smithfield reported 23,518 shares stake. Legacy Private Tru Communication stated it has 50,506 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc invested in 0.89% or 902,716 shares. Twin Tree LP reported 2,077 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.96 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold ERA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 19.38 million shares or 1.71% more from 19.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Public Limited Liability Company owns 48,262 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Principal Fincl Group Inc reported 164,383 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Comerica Savings Bank invested in 20,453 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Group Incorporated has 15,281 shares. First Mercantile Co accumulated 4,542 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) for 76,876 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0% or 17,882 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) for 200 shares. Geode Management Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 214,312 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 11,998 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Square Stock Is the Best Bet for the Next-Era of Tech – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Suncor Energy releases 2019 Report on Sustainability NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cloudera Empowers Leading Manufacturing Firms to Rethink Data Management Strategy – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Big Growth ETFs to Buy For the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Malls Are Thriving in an Era of E-commerce – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atkore Intl Group Inc by 33,033 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $40.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dmc Global Inc by 116,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 870,555 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).