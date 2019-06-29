Van Den Berg Management I Has Boosted Era Group (ERA) Holding by $1.74 Million; Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Holder Price T Rowe Associates Increased Its Position by $50.21 Million

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Era Group Inc (ERA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 158,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.15 million, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Era Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 234,459 shares traded or 53.39% up from the average. Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) has declined 23.56% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ERA News: 08/03/2018 Era Group 4Q EPS $2.89; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Era Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERA); 08/03/2018 – ERA GROUP 4Q OPER REV. $57.5M; 08/03/2018 – Era Group 4Q Rev $57.5M; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Era Group Inc. ‘B-‘ Ratings; Outlook Negative; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q OPER REV. $57.3M; 25/05/2018 – HELICOPTER SERVICE ERA BEGAN GOM OIL,GAS EVACUATIONS ON ALBERTO

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 1.86 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.74 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294.03 million, up from 8.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.67. About 299,432 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 14.73% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.16% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 19,704 shares to 949,922 shares, valued at $24.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atkore Intl Group Inc by 33,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.96 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold ERA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 19.38 million shares or 1.71% more from 19.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 18,206 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 24,997 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And Tru holds 218 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 13,970 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancorp invested 0% of its portfolio in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Blackrock holds 0% or 2.92M shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 262,980 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 322,704 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Arrowstreet Lp stated it has 52,514 shares. Bridgeway holds 217,350 shares. Donald Smith And Comm stated it has 862,188 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 533,213 shares to 3.48M shares, valued at $306.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 285,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE).