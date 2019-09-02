Van Den Berg Management I Has Boosted Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Stake By $8.78 Million; Landmark Bancorp (LARK) Has 1.71 Sentiment

Landmark Bancorp Inc (LARK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. It’s down -2.12, from 3.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 12 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 7 decreased and sold stock positions in Landmark Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 800,148 shares, down from 1.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Landmark Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) stake by 812.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Den Berg Management I Inc acquired 283,375 shares as Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC)’s stock declined 22.20%. The Van Den Berg Management I Inc holds 318,237 shares with $9.88M value, up from 34,862 last quarter. Altra Indl Motion Corp now has $1.58B valuation. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $25.99. About 336,867 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion to Combine With Four Operating Companies From Fortive’s Automation and Specialty Platform; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – EXPECTED TO GENERATE ANNUAL SYNERGIES, VAST MAJORITY OF WHICH ARE COST, OF MORE THAN $50 MLN FROM DEAL; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Transaction Expected to Generate Annual Cost Synergies of $46M by Yr Four; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CO’S MANAGEMENT TO LEAD COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE SAYS DEAL WITH ALTRA INCL TERMINATON FEE $40M; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. TO COMBINE WITH FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION & SPECIALTY PLATFORM TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE POWER TRANSMISSION AND MOTION CONTROL INDUSTRY; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CARL CHRISTENSEN WILL BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE; 24/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Says Its Fortive Hldrs Will Receive Shrs Representing 54.4% of Issued and Outstanding Shrs of Altra; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – COMBINED COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR FREE CASH FLOWS IN EXCESS OF $1 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ww Investors has 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 1.00M shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company owns 6,734 shares. Van Den Berg Management I holds 318,237 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 229,050 shares. Moody Bank Division stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Company has invested 1.02% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). 187,459 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advsr Ltd. State Street Corp stated it has 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Citigroup reported 27,083 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 51,611 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 441,579 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us reported 0.31% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 642,849 shares. 13,600 were reported by Cap Fund Mgmt Sa.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 6,486 shares to 319,876 valued at $64.26M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dmc Global Inc stake by 116,580 shares and now owns 870,555 shares. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was reduced too.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company has market cap of $100.20 million. The firm accepts various deposits comprising non-interest bearing demand deposits, money market and checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 9.79 P/E ratio. It also offers various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

Naples Global Advisors Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. for 20,771 shares. Jbf Capital Inc. owns 12,154 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.05% invested in the company for 89,146 shares. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks has invested 0.03% in the stock. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 33,936 shares.