Van Den Berg Management I Decreased Its Stake in Unit (UNT) as Market Value Declined; Bainco International Investors Increased Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by $522,170 as Stock Rose

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 5,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 90,825 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, up from 85,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.74. About 13.63M shares traded or 17.96% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – LONZA GROUP AG LONN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 295 FROM SFR 285; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 31/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 870P; 09/04/2018 – BIM BIRLESIK MAGAZALAR AS BIMAS.IS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TL 72.7 FORM TL 68.5; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase; 11/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SUED OVER CASH ADVANCE FEES FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY BUYS; 22/05/2018 – WildHorse at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 18/05/2018 – VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP VIGR.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27.5 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q EPS $2.37, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $2.28

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Unit Corp (UNT) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 21,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.94% . The institutional investor held 908,316 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93 million, down from 929,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Unit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7. About 1.25 million shares traded or 69.92% up from the average. Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has declined 74.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.01% the S&P500. Some Historical UNT News: 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP ENTERED 4TH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT PACT APRIL 2; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 2% Position in Unit Corp; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Borrowing Base Can Increase Following Receipt of Proceeds of at Least $200 Million From Asset Sale; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Borrowing Base Can Increase Following Use of Proceeds to Pay Down Principal Balance Under Credit Pact; 03/05/2018 – UNIT CORP 1Q REV. $205.1M, EST. $204.7M; 16/05/2018 – UNIT CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT CREATES 5-YR, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AN OPTION TO RAISE CREDIT AMOUNT UP TO $250 MLN; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UNIT CORPORATION TO SELL 50% INTEREST IN MIDSTREAM SUBSIDIARY; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Amended Pact Reduces/ Maximum Credit Amount to $475 Million From $875 Million; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP – AGREED TO SELL 50% EQUITY INTEREST IN WHOLLY OWNED UNIT, SUPERIOR PIPELINE COMPANY, LLC; 02/04/2018 – Unit Corp Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 9,130 shares to 210,202 shares, valued at $9.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,550 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,682 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nwq Inv Mgmt Co Limited Liability Com reported 762,765 shares. Rbo Ltd stated it has 125,929 shares. Donaldson Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 281,490 shares stake. Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas reported 274,129 shares. Kcm Advsrs accumulated 146,385 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 35,650 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated invested in 105,577 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Moreover, Eagle Advsr Ltd Co has 0.68% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fdx Advisors stated it has 81,539 shares. Bancorp Of The West owns 83,487 shares. Argi Svcs Lc accumulated 13,339 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Com invested 3.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 30,000 shares to 99,660 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold UNT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 46.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 47.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 11,694 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 216 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 0.01% invested in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 107,684 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.07% or 496,096 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 0% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). 15,308 were reported by Walleye Trading Ltd Company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 20,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance stated it has 2,834 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0.01% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) or 242,550 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Ltd has invested 0.03% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 49,467 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) or 304,706 shares. 8.02M are held by Blackrock Inc. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Ltd invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Panagora Asset invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $121,329 activity. 2,000 Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) shares with value of $19,829 were bought by ADCOCK J MICHAEL. Shares for $27,400 were bought by Young Frank Q.