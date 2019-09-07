Van Den Berg Management I Decreased Its Holding in Unit (UNT) by $302,680; Eii Capital Management Has Cut Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Holding by $406,904

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 10,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 20,077 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $766,000, down from 30,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 817,385 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO’S TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS COMMENCED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 11/05/2018 – Omega Announces 2018 Investor Day Webcast; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs Adjusted FFO Guidance of $2.96/Shr-$3.06/Shr; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3; 07/03/2018 Omega Announces Restructuring Plan for Orianna Facilities; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – COURT APPROVED PROCEDURES FOR SOLICITATION OF COMPETING PROPOSALS FOR SALE/ RESTRUCTURING OF 19 REMAINING FACILITIES; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q FFO 71c/Sh

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Unit Corp (UNT) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 21,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.94% . The institutional investor held 908,316 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93 million, down from 929,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Unit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 551,187 shares traded. Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has declined 74.01% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.01% the S&P500. Some Historical UNT News: 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP. TO SELL 50% INTEREST IN MIDSTREAM UNIT; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP – AGREED TO SELL 50% EQUITY INTEREST IN WHOLLY OWNED UNIT, SUPERIOR PIPELINE COMPANY, LLC; 16/05/2018 – UNIT CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT CREATES 5-YR, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AN OPTION TO RAISE CREDIT AMOUNT UP TO $250 MLN; 03/05/2018 – UNIT CORP PRODUCTION VIEW UNCHANGED; 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP – FOURTH AMENDMENT AMENDS CO’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BETWEEN CO AND CERTAIN LENDERS ON SEPT 13, 2011; 05/03/2018 INTERDIGITAL – PLANS TO EFFECT CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING WHEREBY CO TO CREATE NEW FIRST-TIER UNIT CORP WHICH IN TURN WILL CREATE NEW DIRECT UNIT CORP; 21/03/2018 – Unit Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – UNIT CORP – ON MAY 10, SUPERIOR PIPELINE COMPANY THAT IS EQUALLY OWNED BETWEEN CO & SP INVESTOR HOLDINGS, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP. TO SELL 50% INTEREST IN SUPERIOR PIPELINE FOR $300M; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Borrowing Base Can Increase Following Receipt of Proceeds of at Least $200 Million From Asset Sale

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 52,875 shares to 264,898 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold UNT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 46.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 47.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80,150 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Moreover, Regions Financial Corporation has 0% invested in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). 24,817 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co. Paragon Assoc Paragon Assoc Ii Joint Venture invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). James Incorporated invested in 7,525 shares. Sg Americas Securities holds 0.01% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) or 44,669 shares. Legal And General Group Public Lc accumulated 141,590 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 1,565 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 722,565 shares. Campbell Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.17% stake. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company reported 55,281 shares stake. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.01% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). 61,682 are owned by Keybank Association Oh. Systematic Management Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). The Massachusetts-based Natixis Lp has invested 0.01% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $121,329 activity. Shares for $17,250 were bought by Peyton G Bailey IV on Tuesday, August 13. $19,829 worth of stock was bought by ADCOCK J MICHAEL on Tuesday, May 28.

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $157.50M for 14.02 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.