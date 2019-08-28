Van Den Berg Management I Cut Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake; Autozone (AZO) Sentiment Is 1.07

Autozone Inc (AZO) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 250 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 233 reduced and sold their stakes in Autozone Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 22.77 million shares, down from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Autozone Inc in top ten holdings increased from 16 to 18 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 202 Increased: 154 New Position: 96.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 1.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 13,054 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Van Den Berg Management I Inc holds 847,311 shares with $36.92 million value, down from 860,365 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $44.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $31.96. About 4.19 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 53.85% above currents $31.96 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 7 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 19.49 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 12.65 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Marshfield Associates holds 7.5% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. for 119,568 shares. Nfc Investments Llc owns 20,714 shares or 6.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New South Capital Management Inc has 5.24% invested in the company for 176,920 shares. The New York-based S. Muoio & Co. Llc has invested 5.16% in the stock. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,570 shares.

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company has market cap of $26.98 billion. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. It has a 19.6 P/E ratio. The firm also provides A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

The stock increased 3.29% or $34.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1099.77. About 158,590 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018