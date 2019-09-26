Van Den Berg Management I Cut Lydall Del (LDL) Holding; Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY)’s Sentiment Is 2.14

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased Lydall Inc Del (LDL) stake by 29.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 15,690 shares as Lydall Inc Del (LDL)’s stock rose 7.27%. The Van Den Berg Management I Inc holds 36,873 shares with $745,000 value, down from 52,563 last quarter. Lydall Inc Del now has $445.64M valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.42. About 61,034 shares traded. Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) has declined 48.25% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LDL News: 09/05/2018 – Lydall Performance Materials Announces a Price Increase; 15/05/2018 – Advisory Research Incorporated Exits Position in Lydall; 07/05/2018 – General Motors (GM) Recognizes Lydall for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 09/04/2018 – Lydall Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Lydall Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Lydall Cites Industry-Wide Increases in Costs of Fibers, Resins, Freight; 09/05/2018 – Lydall: Price Increase Covers All Products Supplied by Lydall Performance Materials; 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q EPS 64c; 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lydall Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDL)

Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.14, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 15 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 7 cut down and sold their equity positions in Oak Valley Bancorp. The funds in our database now possess: 1.27 million shares, down from 1.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Oak Valley Bancorp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 13 New Position: 2.

More notable recent Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lydall Announces Leadership Transition in its Thermal Acoustical Solutions Business – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lydall Technical Nonwovens Divests Geosynthetic Installation Business – GlobeNewswire” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lydall Performance Materials Acquires Gasket Materials Business from H&V – GlobeNewswire” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lydall Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold LDL shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.08 million shares or 2.98% less from 15.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). Ameritas Invest Prns reported 1,313 shares stake. Westwood Hldg Gru has 634,152 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 0% or 25,223 shares. Moreover, Legal General Gru Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). Alphaone Invest Svcs Limited Liability Company holds 0.52% or 33,186 shares. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 23,900 shares. Huntington Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) for 1 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The has invested 0% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). Moreover, Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). 12,325 are held by Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership. Pnc Financial Group Inc holds 1,166 shares. Prelude Ltd Liability holds 9,125 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Walthausen And Limited Liability owns 262,920 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio.

The stock increased 1.00% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 3,937 shares traded. Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) has declined 13.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OVLY News: 18/04/2018 Oak Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 35c; 14/05/2018 – Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Banking Market Manager Promotions; 29/05/2018 – Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Business Development Officer and Branch Manager Hiring; 19/04/2018 – DJ Oak Valley Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OVLY)

More notable recent Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Branch Manager Hiring – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Loan Officer Hiring – GlobeNewswire” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oak Valley Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking services and products for individuals and business enterprises in Oakdale, California and the surrounding areas. The company has market cap of $140.67 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Commercial Banking. It has a 11.43 P/E ratio. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as overdraft protection facilities and certificates of deposit.

Banc Funds Co Llc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Oak Valley Bancorp for 366,354 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owns 14,441 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 38,640 shares. The New York-based American International Group Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc., a Nebraska-based fund reported 573 shares.