Van Den Berg Management I Cut Its Seabridge Gold (SA) Stake by $650,403 as Stock Price Rose; First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position by $389,378 as Stock Price Rose

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 3,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The hedge fund held 22,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69 million, down from 25,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $126.06. About 1.03M shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 50,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.98% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.65M, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $848.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 626,664 shares traded or 19.21% up from the average. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $916.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 5,272 shares to 22,103 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 6,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19 before the open. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.36M for 23.17 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Automobile Association stated it has 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Lpl Limited Liability has 19,568 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,509 shares. Westpac owns 9,340 shares. Moreover, Guardian Limited Partnership has 0.41% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% or 5,334 shares. Stifel Fincl stated it has 39,626 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 3,127 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors Inc holds 0.02% or 14,612 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 14,950 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Tru stated it has 563 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.04% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Northern invested 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). The Massachusetts-based Boston Advsrs Lc has invested 0.09% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $670.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (NYSE:TGI) by 18,256 shares to 109,266 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to report earnings on November, 13. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Seabridge Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.