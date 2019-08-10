Van Den Berg Management I Cut Apache (APA) Stake by $516,018; As Cott Que (COT) Valuation Declined, Holder P2 Capital Partners Lifted Stake

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 4.79M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.03 million, up from 3.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $12.66. About 1.63M shares traded or 47.44% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 15,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.22 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $21.97. About 3.15M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 12/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of Ben Rodgers as Vice President, Treasury; 30/04/2018 – PlainID Enhances Authorization Management Capabilities, Based on Apache Syncope with the Assistant of Tirasa; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q EPS 38c; 13/04/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Has 100% Working Interest in North Sea Garten Block; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 12/04/2018 – APACHE NAMES BEN RODGERS AS VP, TREASURY; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils Industry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 27/03/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 05/03/2018 – Apache Corp Names David Pursell SVP, Planning and Energy Fundamentals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $256,378 activity. The insider LOWE JOHN E bought 5,000 shares worth $109,131. Ellis Juliet S bought $95,407 worth of stock or 3,500 shares.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 52,875 shares to 264,898 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 224,573 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $51.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

