Van Den Berg Management I Boosted Its Position in Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) by $8.78 Million as Stock Value Rose; Alpine Investment Management Has Increased Its Magna Intl (MGA) Holding by $4.57 Million

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 812.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 283,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 318,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 34,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.64. About 152,123 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S RE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Altra Will Boost Board Size by One Member Designated by Fortive; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – COMBINATION WILL BE EFFECTED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX-EFFICIENT TO CO; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BLN; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP SAYS CO OWE ALTRA TERMINATION FEE OF $40 MLN UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – RECEIVED ABOUT $2.0 BLN OF COMMITTED FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S REVENUE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 (FIXES TYPO)

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 95,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.55M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.64M, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 366,357 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 281,485 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $45.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 17,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan accumulated 177,585 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 35,432 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. De Burlo owns 7,698 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Thb Asset Mngmt holds 17,990 shares. Citigroup holds 27,083 shares. Brinker Capital Inc has invested 0.04% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 284,863 shares. Susquehanna International Gp Llp invested in 0.01% or 480,095 shares. Tru Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A stated it has 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Meeder Asset Management holds 632 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Mackenzie Corporation stated it has 100,742 shares. Aristotle Boston Lc holds 644,295 shares.