Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Upped Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake; Covey Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Position in Copart (CPRT) by $812,594 as Share Price Rose

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 10,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 60,831 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55M, up from 49,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $81.81. About 1.72M shares traded or 31.11% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 13,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 116,577 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63M, up from 102,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.45M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – Financial Post” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

