Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Upped Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $530,946; Smead Capital Management Increases Position in Amerisourcebergen (ABC)

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 13,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 116,577 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63 million, up from 102,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.37B market cap company. The stock increased 5.30% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $39.31. About 20.69 million shares traded or 96.08% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 31.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 123,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 520,777 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.40M, up from 397,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $83.79. About 1.09M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Schlumberger (SLB) Down 15.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger upgraded, Halliburton downgraded in Barclays rating shuffle – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Guinness Asset Management Limited reported 226,000 shares. American Natl Registered Invest Advisor owns 0.26% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 11,442 shares. Moreover, Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,466 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 86,468 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Bb&T Corporation reported 151,167 shares. Cibc Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stanley holds 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 23,042 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,625 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp invested in 0.03% or 2,246 shares. Bourgeon Cap Mgmt reported 2% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 7,336 are owned by Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. The California-based Guardian Management has invested 0.59% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 107,626 shares.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 50,217 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $67.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,099 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.