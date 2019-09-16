Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Trimmed Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position as Stock Value Rose; As Ptc (PTC) Stock Price Declined, Dnb Asset Management As Has Upped Stake

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 879,701 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.32M, down from 893,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $73.72. About 1.45M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 36 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 10,955 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $983.32M, up from 10,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $67.25. About 165,658 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – PTC Explores the Use of Augmented Reality Technology for Autism; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS SAYS PANKAJ GOEL TO ACT AS CFO; 06/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 24/05/2018 – Ectobox Announces IoT Partnership with PTC; 30/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Now: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 27/03/2018 – PTC Adds Connected Forecasting to Servigistics Service Parts Management Solution; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.16% or 1.05 million shares. Cortland Associates Inc Mo has 0.03% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 2,689 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 1.27 million shares. Us Retail Bank De reported 0.02% stake. Captrust Fin has invested 0.1% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 6.77 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Sterling Mgmt Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 41,050 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.33% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 3,644 are held by Dorsey & Whitney Co Llc. First Allied Advisory Serv has 0.04% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Brown Advisory holds 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 40,462 shares. Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Renaissance Gru Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cambridge Advsrs Inc has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 26,306 shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.09 million for 14.18 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progressive Reports August 2019 Results NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8682.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 8,870 shares to 111,119 shares, valued at $12.72 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,747 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PTC Inc. (PTC) Reports Next Week: What You Should Expect – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PTC -11% after beat-and-lower, downgrades – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “PTC Vuforia Named “Best in Class” in Independent Analyst Report – Financial Post” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PTC Therapeutics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why PTC Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granite Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 24,463 shares. Dupont Capital Management holds 3,197 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.26% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 3,852 were reported by Citigroup. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 99,499 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 430,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. New York-based 3G Cap Partners Ltd Partnership has invested 0.67% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Broadview Ltd holds 45,694 shares. 11 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca). Utah Retirement System has 20,177 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Westport Asset Management Inc accumulated 2.52% or 41,100 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 4,669 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.