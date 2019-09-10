Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Trimmed by $1.08 Million; Washington Trust Bank Increases Holding in Macerich Co/The (MAC)

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Macerich Co/The (MAC) by 8079.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 7,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 7,443 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, up from 91 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Macerich Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40B market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.99. About 2.93M shares traded or 56.86% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO; 04/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 19/04/2018 – Macerich Commences Process for Determining New Permanent CEO; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Real Estate Adds Macerich, Exits Invitation Homes; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO MAC.N SAYS STEVEN HASH APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH MAY ANNOUNCE COPPOLA RETIREMENT PLAN SOON AS THIS WEEK; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $76. About 1.54M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $744.37 million for 14.62 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

