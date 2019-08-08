Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Cut by $1.08 Million as Market Value Rose; Kynikos Associates LP Has Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.32 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $78.47. About 2.20M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36 million shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 04/05/2018 – Buffett to the Rescue! Apple Buy Sparks U.S. Rally: Markets Live; 31/03/2018 – Tom Warren: @linear2202 they’re hilarious. Especially people asking if Apple pays me and claiming Android is open; 08/05/2018 – SHOP, AAPL: AR demo, tap on the product, pay with Apple Pay. Demo app is live on the App store now! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP $AAPL; 04/05/2018 – Apple Rakes In Profits As It Awaits the Next Big Leap — Barrons.com; 29/04/2018 – Apple expected to boost shareholder returns by at least $100bn; 28/03/2018 – The new iPad supports the Apple Pencil and updated Pages, Numbers and Keynote apps; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Apple supplier Alps Electric says it is bringing forward its merger with subsidiary Alpine Electronics to capture synergies but the truth may be that it wants to offset a hit from poor iPhone X sales; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Investment Mangement reported 19,121 shares stake. 14,433 were reported by Orca Inv Mgmt Ltd. Peapack Gladstone Finance reported 303,284 shares stake. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.2% or 25,378 shares. Shine Investment Advisory owns 6,136 shares. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability Corp owns 4,986 shares. Ntv Asset Management Limited Company invested in 2.2% or 40,650 shares. Essex Incorporated holds 62,661 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Conning Inc reported 0.75% stake. Hudock Gru Ltd Liability Co accumulated 9,876 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited invested in 2.44% or 1.31M shares. Founders Ltd Liability Corp reported 23,183 shares. Harvey Investment Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,441 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt holds 195,950 shares or 3.13% of its portfolio.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,354 shares to 132,043 shares, valued at $10.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 23,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.14% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Zevenbergen Capital Invests Ltd Company owns 11,465 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 34,136 shares. Moreover, Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 35,995 shares. First Interstate National Bank reported 1,465 shares. Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.37% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Agf Invs, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 820,071 shares. Synovus Financial owns 42 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Viking Global Invsts LP holds 1.11M shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp holds 7,415 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 11,859 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt Commerce reported 27,520 shares. Dupont Cap Corp holds 0.15% or 88,285 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 18,100 shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $764.86M for 15.45 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.