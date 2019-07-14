Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Has Boosted as Stock Price Declined; Mendon Capital Advisors Maintains Holding in Fidelity Southern New (LION)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (LION) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 33,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 881,616 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.15 million, up from 848,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Fidelity Southern Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $856.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15M shares traded or 665.01% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has risen 24.63% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.20% the S&P500.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 23,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 180,925 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 157,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 2.86M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) (NYSE:FHN) by 29,800 shares to 40,800 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Bankers Tr Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 55,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,980 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Bancorporation.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $316,990 activity. SHEPHERD W CLYDE III bought $11,990 worth of Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold LION shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.71 million shares or 6.52% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEZ) by 23,285 shares to 15,810 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 14,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 893,916 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

