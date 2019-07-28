Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Position in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Lowered by $1.08 Million; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Trimmed Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding by $9.08 Million

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 1.17 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 95.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,468 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409,000, down from 57,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 683,757 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.16 million activity. $19,663 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was bought by Snyder Barbara R on Monday, February 11.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 9,748 shares to 212,608 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 4,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 0.05% or 1.68 million shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Clark Capital, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 707,178 shares. 2,743 are owned by Of Vermont. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 34,136 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 345 are owned by Ftb Advsr. Savant Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Asset Management One holds 291,227 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Wright Invsts Service owns 83,558 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.01% or 36,567 shares. Alyeska Investment Grp Inc Lp invested 0.59% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Adage Ptnrs Gp Ltd Llc has 0.2% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 1.12 million shares. Asset Management Incorporated invested in 6,313 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,798 shares to 17,943 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 2.20M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $116.85 million activity. PARSONS RICHARD D had sold 8,187 shares worth $1.26 million on Tuesday, February 12. O’HARE MICHAEL sold $4.12M worth of stock or 27,207 shares. Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold $4.36M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, February 6. $4.65 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. 11,179 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $1.52M were sold by Demsey John. $7.04M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Polcer Gregory on Tuesday, February 5.