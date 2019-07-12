Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Position in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Has Decreased by $1.08 Million as Valuation Rose; Old National Bancorp Position in Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Has Trimmed by $419,160 as Stock Value Declined

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 3,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,096 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222,000, down from 6,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $104.99. About 235,790 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – NOW 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.60 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – GROETELAARS SUCCEEDS JOHN J. GREISCH; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Second-Quarter Profit Falls 16%; 01/05/2018 – IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHARE; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM DECLARES DIV 20C/SHR, WAS 18C/SHR, EST. 19.25C; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.12-Adj EPS $1.14; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $83.75. About 1.54M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $4.89 million activity. Shares for $1.20M were sold by Charney M Jeffrey on Wednesday, January 30. $2.94M worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Barbagallo John A on Friday, January 25. Sauerland John P sold $783,240 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Friday, January 25.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $820.71M for 14.96 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,354 shares to 132,043 shares, valued at $10.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 4,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 148,661 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives reported 29 shares stake. Agf holds 0.66% or 820,071 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank accumulated 0.04% or 379,325 shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cookson Peirce & invested in 0.87% or 142,425 shares. Paloma Partners holds 27,520 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 34,489 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.85% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Convergence Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.35% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 22,534 shares. Cumberland Prns Ltd accumulated 8,115 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 284,985 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Central Secs has 1.83% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 160,000 shares. Capital Lc reported 275 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.17% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. HRC’s profit will be $80.79M for 21.69 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.08% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Susquehanna International Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,072 shares. 11,744 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Chase Counsel stated it has 9,363 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advsrs Llc holds 0.02% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) or 525 shares. King Luther Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 12,905 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 226,467 shares. Advsrs Asset holds 24,935 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 24,250 are owned by Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 6,196 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) or 3,392 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management Inc reported 3,559 shares. Select Equity Grp LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 742,433 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

