Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Position in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Has Cut by $1.08 Million as Stock Value Rose; Thornburg Investment Management Boosted Stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) as Stock Value Declined

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 2.25M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 8.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 37,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 491,437 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.30 million, up from 453,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 1.51M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 67,404 shares to 287,584 shares, valued at $27.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 356,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI).

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PT Bahana TCW Investment Management Automates Investment Operations with SS&C PORTIA – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “SS&C Intralinks Forecasts Increase in Global M&A Activity in Second Half of 2019 – Stockhouse” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Fell 16.8% in July – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 197,066 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 16,356 shares. Bessemer Group holds 0% or 12,896 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Pcl has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Exane Derivatives reported 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 10,471 are held by Comerica Bancshares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 14,017 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Ls Inv Ltd Company invested in 2,982 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.04% or 5,570 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Lc holds 0.02% or 132,303 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Company has invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 6,470 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments Communications reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MKM Disects Progressive’s July Results – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,850 shares to 85,847 shares, valued at $12.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 42,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50 million for 14.79 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Prtnrs has invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 859,993 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.05% or 287,372 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated accumulated 111,216 shares. National Pension Ser invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.91M shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 119 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Lc accumulated 7.23M shares or 0.47% of the stock. Ima Wealth holds 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 71 shares. Reliance Of Delaware owns 7,882 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon invested in 7.05M shares. Alyeska Invest Group Limited Partnership holds 582,775 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mngmt owns 297 shares. Moreover, Moody Bank Division has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 393 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).