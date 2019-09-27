Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Lifted Its Corning (GLW) Holding by $3.32 Million; Sachem Head Capital Management LP Increased Its Holding in Pg&E (PCG) as Shares Declined

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 3.50M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.22M, up from 3.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 9.92 million shares traded or 17.67% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO REDUCE WILDFIRE RISK

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 100,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 309,291 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.28M, up from 208,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.23. About 2.67 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 12/03/2018 – Corning TXF(TM) Optical Fiber Advances Next Generation Long-Haul Networks; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 01/05/2018 – Corning at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss $589M

