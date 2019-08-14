Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Lifted Intel (INTC) Holding; As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Decreased Holding by $300,960

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 29.37 million shares traded or 30.99% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 09/03/2018 – Intel considers bid for Broadcom: Dow Jones, citing; 09/05/2018 – Intel’s A.I. Director Singer Lays Out the Vision for Deep Learning — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – INTEL CORP’S GLOBAL INVESTMENT ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCED NEW INVESTMENTS TOTALING $72 MLN IN 12 TECHNOLOGY STARTUPS; 27/04/2018 – Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings; 27/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Committee Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Release of Majority’s Russia Report; 11/05/2018 – Young Innovators from Around the World Compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc analyzed 1,440 shares as the company's stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 39,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, down from 41,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $11.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $208.26. About 394,758 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 254,744 shares. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.26% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Pinebridge Investments LP invested 0.13% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 965 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.34% or 744,609 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.61% or 18,189 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 5,025 shares. 689,535 were accumulated by Makaira Prtnrs Limited Company. Redwood Investments Llc reported 1,308 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 926,303 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Synovus Corporation accumulated 835 shares or 0% of the stock. Advsrs Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.26% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Ariel Limited Liability owns 716,101 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.12% or 120,124 shares.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77M and $331.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,278 shares to 64,549 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEZ) by 23,285 shares to 15,810 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 16,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,925 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

