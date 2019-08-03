Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Increased By $674,150 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Kepos Capital LP Has Decreased By $1.34 Million Its Fortinet (FTNT) Holding

Kepos Capital Lp decreased Fortinet Inc (FTNT) stake by 19.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp sold 16,155 shares as Fortinet Inc (FTNT)’s stock declined 12.60%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 68,352 shares with $5.74M value, down from 84,507 last quarter. Fortinet Inc now has $14.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 8.90% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $86.05. About 5.66M shares traded or 247.05% up from the average. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 5.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc acquired 4,850 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 85,847 shares with $12.00M value, up from 80,997 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $345.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018

Kepos Capital Lp increased F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) stake by 23,623 shares to 41,643 valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 47,102 shares and now owns 54,887 shares. Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) was raised too.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet Boosts Guidance Despite Escalating Trade War – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates, View Up – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fortinet +7% after FY billings boost – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet (FTNT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Fortinet had 15 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) rating on Friday, August 2. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and $8000 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of FTNT in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Hold”. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 24 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 2. First Analysis upgraded the shares of FTNT in report on Friday, February 8 to “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J says jury rejects baby powder/cancer claim – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, March 25. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $145 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $147 target. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, February 25. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $147 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 16.