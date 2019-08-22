Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Holds Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM); As First Tr Enhanced Eqty F (FFA) Stock Value Were Volatile, Shaker Financial Services Has Lowered Stake by $507,675

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 6,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 132,043 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67 million, up from 125,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $69.72. About 9.86M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F (FFA) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 33,845 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 161,342 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 195,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 28,300 shares traded. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Rech Lc invested in 1.01% or 39,135 shares. Ckw Fincl Group invested in 0.01% or 400 shares. Lathrop Invest Mngmt has 128,211 shares. Wheatland Advisors has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cortland Advisers Llc holds 2.3% or 665,444 shares. 26,938 were reported by Jones Lllp. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Family Firm has 0.35% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,884 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hills Commercial Bank Trust has 1.22% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 55,890 shares. Orca Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 4,279 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.08% or 2,564 shares in its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 8,130 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Olstein Capital Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.71% or 53,500 shares.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 16,575 shares to 7,925 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,797 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold FFA shares while 8 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.73 million shares or 2.39% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) for 31,361 shares. Stifel Finance Corp stated it has 0% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). First Interstate National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Regions Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) for 700 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 670,045 shares. Advsrs Asset Management Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Virtu Limited Liability owns 132,926 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 510 are held by . Cetera Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) for 15,700 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 333,040 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) or 268,672 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation invested 0.43% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Raymond James Na has invested 0.02% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Benjamin F Edwards And Comm holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) for 6,757 shares. Shaker Fincl invested 1.23% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA).

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fd In (AIF) by 57,025 shares to 279,887 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div T (BOE) by 96,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Eqt Div T (BDJ).