Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Holds Position in Corning (GLW); American Tower Cl A (AMT) Holder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Cut Its Holding by $2.69 Million

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp Cl A (AMT) by 24.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 13,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 39,881 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.15 million, down from 53,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $222.04. About 1.68M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 100,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 309,291 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.28M, up from 208,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 4.11M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $733.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 17,299 shares to 37,334 shares, valued at $10.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp C (NYSE:BK) by 7,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Large Cap Etf (SCHX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.