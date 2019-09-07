Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Holding in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Trimmed as Market Value Rose; Voya Investment Management Has Trimmed Hanover Ins Group (THG) Position by $4.09 Million

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 2.03M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 19.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 35,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 151,594 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.31 million, down from 187,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $134.14. About 179,423 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $121; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting Insured Drivers At Risk; 07/03/2018 The Hanover Introduces Online Tool, Allowing Agents to Quote, Bind and Issue Contractor’s Equipment Policies; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Hanover Insurance Group’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Rev $1.33B; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL SPECIALTY; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 24/05/2018 – The Hanover Expands its Surety Leadership Team to Support Growth and Momentum; 30/05/2018 – Hanover Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Jun. 6-7; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Undertaking Review of Strategic Alternatives, Including Possible Sale, for London-based Chaucer

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $752.79M for 14.88 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 2.54% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.97 per share. THG’s profit will be $79.18 million for 16.60 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.45% EPS growth.

