Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Holding in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Has Cut by $1.08 Million; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Shareholder Partner Fund Management LP Trimmed Position by $465,022

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $83.88. About 1.39M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 5,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.19 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $89.17. About 830,724 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 27, 2013 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closing Date of Its Acquisition of Microsemi; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ANTICIPATES THAT MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 12/03/2018 – Zecotek Introduces Innovative Wireless ASIC Microchip For Positron Emission Tomography Medical Imaging; 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 385,339 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 2,370 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 500 shares. D E Shaw Inc has 4,000 shares. Blackrock holds 16.52 million shares. Davidson Advsr owns 110,486 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs, Florida-based fund reported 1.06 million shares. Kdi Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 142,865 shares. Jnba Fin Advisors has 0% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp owns 180,488 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Asset Management Inc stated it has 3,457 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cordasco Networks holds 1.98% or 23,663 shares. Destination Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 825,551 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 17.11% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $299.79M for 17.69 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% negative EPS growth.

