Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Holding in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Has Cut as Valuation Rose; Broadwood Capital Increased Holding in Biotime (BTX) as Market Valuation Declined

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.98. About 2.16M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19M, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1. About 513,829 shares traded or 7.47% up from the average. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 27/03/2018 – BioTime: IVT Holdings Acquired Ascendance Biotechnology Inc; 24/05/2018 – BIOTIME INC – EXPANSION OF ONGOING PHASE l/llA CLINICAL TRIAL FOR OPREGEN, WITH ADDITION OF TWO NEW U.S. SITES; 07/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS DSMB OK TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF OPREGEN TRIAL; 02/05/2018 – AgeX Announces NIH Grant Award; 07/03/2018 BIOTIME ANNOUNCES DSMB APPROVAL TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF THE OPREGEN® CLINICAL TRIAL; 24/05/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Chardan Today; 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia(R); 17/05/2018 – AgeX Therapeutics CEO Dr. Michael D. West to Deliver Keynote Address at World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine; 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit; 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of Structural Improvement in the Retina

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $39,326 activity. Charney M Jeffrey sold $1.20M worth of stock.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $741.66 million for 15.94 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

