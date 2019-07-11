Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Holding in Lazard LTD (LAZ) Upped by $350,928; Daruma Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Catalent (CTLT)

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 9,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 212,608 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, up from 202,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.14. About 503,272 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 35.82% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – ON APRIL 25, BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES OF UP TO $300 MLN, WHICH EXPIRES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Rev $754.7M; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 6.3% Position in Sensient; 09/05/2018 – Lazard’s James Donald Says Current EM Period Is Being Dominated by Dollar Weakness (Video); 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – FINANCIAL ADVISORY OPERATING REVENUE WAS A FIRST-QUARTER RECORD OF $389 MILLION FOR 2018, 16% HIGHER THAN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 20/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE RESTRUCTURING ADVISOR LAZARD SAYS THREE RESTRUCTURING OPTIONS ARE OPEN TO ALL EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL CREDITORS, THEY COULD COME IN DIFFERENT INSTRUMENTS SUCH EUROBONDS OR LOANS; 20/04/2018 – BENI STABILI BOARD TO APPOINT LAZARD AS FINL ADVISOR; 09/05/2018 – InvestmentEurope: Exclusive: Lazard Frères Gestion appoints subordinated debt fund manager; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – ASSET MANAGEMENT OPERATING REVENUE WAS A FIRST-QUARTER RECORD OF $330 MILLION FOR 2018, 18% HIGHER THAN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 10/04/2018 – LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC – MOST RECENTLY GIBSON SERVED AS MANAGING PARTNER AT ASSIDUOUS INVESTMENTS LLC

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 15,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 96,886 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 81,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 539,574 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 12.63% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 5,397 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.05% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Dean Inv Assoc Limited Liability Co owns 13,127 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 4,461 shares stake. Utah Retirement has 27,235 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blackrock has 0.03% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 13.92 million shares. Principal Fin Group accumulated 645,146 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks has 0.2% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Colony Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 102,544 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership invested in 23,162 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Com, Korea-based fund reported 29,399 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has 369,703 shares. Blair William Il reported 13,193 shares. American Century stated it has 2.38M shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 9,286 shares to 79,138 shares, valued at $36.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 608,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,491 shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 16,575 shares to 7,925 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEZ) by 23,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,810 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

