Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Upped Stake in Intel (INTC) as Share Price Declined; Adobe Systems (ADBE) Valuation Rose While First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Cut Stake by $435,768

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 11.71M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 03/04/2018 – TPG TO BUY WIND RIVER FROM INTEL, NO TERMS; 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 30/04/2018 – Intel Saffron AI Speeds Issue Resolution for Manufacturing, Software and Aerospace; 09/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Report says #Intel considering its own acquisition options, including #Broadcom; 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 39.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 1,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,455 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 4,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $281.63. About 1.27 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Inv Mngmt Gru Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Parus Finance (Uk) Limited holds 1.02% or 12,075 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.16% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,245 shares. Country Tru Bancorp reported 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Parkwood Limited Liability Corp holds 0.97% or 18,646 shares in its portfolio. 1,892 are owned by Buckingham Asset Management. Paradigm Asset Management Company Lc owns 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 600 shares. 5,838 are owned by Winslow Evans Crocker. The Pennsylvania-based Symmetry Peak Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi holds 3.16% or 91,381 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.12% or 1,800 shares. Aspen Inv Mngmt owns 2,545 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma has 309,167 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Montecito Retail Bank & Tru, a California-based fund reported 1,745 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.28 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEZ) by 23,285 shares to 15,810 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,590 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).