Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Upped Its Holding in Intel (INTC) as Stock Declined; Navellier & Associates Upped Its Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) by $685,032 as Market Value Rose

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 13.89 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User Interfaces for; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGE INTEL SHAREOWNERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL FOR BOARD TO REPORT COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY INTEL, IPAC; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video); 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 15/03/2018 – SlashGear: Intel details Meltdown and Spectre-proof processors; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 150 points with Intel leading the gains

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) by 107.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 9,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 19,130 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 9,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Fox Factory Holding Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $66.98. About 131,285 shares traded. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 63.26% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 20/03/2018 – Fox Factory at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.86; 23/05/2018 – Fox Factory Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 43C TO 49C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 34C; 02/04/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Corp. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/02/2018; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q EPS 55c; 13/03/2018 Fox Factory Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Mar. 20; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 43c-Adj EPS 49c; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ

