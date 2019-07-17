Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Upped Its Bp Plc (BP) Position; Firsthand Capital Management Raised By $5.34 Million Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Firsthand Capital Management Inc acquired 3,000 shares as Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Firsthand Capital Management Inc holds 6,000 shares with $10.69M value, up from 3,000 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc. now has $984.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $10 during the last trading session, reaching $1999.9. About 1.52M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company:; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is; 15/04/2018 – PARTNER IN COLLABORATION WITH AMAZON PRIME VIDEO IN ISRAEL; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON SAYS EXTENDS ELIGIBILITY FOR DISCOUNTED PRIME MEMBERSHIP TO INCLUDE QUALIFYING RECIPIENTS OF MEDICAID; 07/05/2018 – Retail is struggling but some say the booming beauty industry is ‘Amazon-proof’; 02/04/2018 – Amazon sinks after another Trump broadside; 19/03/2018 – Amazon kicked off its annual MARS conference on Monday; 01/05/2018 – A tweet from Bernie Sanders shows Amazon has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 11/05/2018 – Britain’s Zoopla, PrimeLocation bought by Silver Lake for $3 bln; 26/04/2018 – Tech guru Gene Munster gives $AMZN an A+ for its quarter

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased Bp Plc (BP) stake by 26.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc acquired 42,581 shares as Bp Plc (BP)’s stock declined 2.04%. The Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 202,361 shares with $8.85M value, up from 159,780 last quarter. Bp Plc now has $136.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 6.67M shares traded or 33.76% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 20/04/2018 – Less than a decade after the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster, the Trump administration wants to expand offshore drilling; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-BP chief sees shale, OPEC cooling oil markets; 21/05/2018 – VENTURE GLOBAL LNG – ENTERS 20-YR SPA FOR SUPPLY OF 2 MTPA FROM UNIT’S LNG EXPORT FACILITY, CURRENTLY UNDER DEVELOPMENT IN CAMERON PARISH, LOUISIANA, USA; 01/05/2018 – BP SEES CASH IMPACT OF WOOLWORTHS PURCHASE IN 1Q 2019; 22/05/2018 – POLAND’S BIGGEST LENDER PKO BP CEO SAYS EXPECTS FURTHER BANKS CONSOLIDATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ BP Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPMP); 16/03/2018 – MEDIA-SAPREF restarting South African refinery following power outage- OGJ; 17/04/2018 – AKER BP DRILLS DRY WELL IN NORWAY’S NORTH SEA; 27/04/2018 – ODFJELL DRILLING LTD ODLL.OL – PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THAT AKER BP HAS TODAY AWARDED ODFJELL DRILLING A 2 YEAR FIRM DRILLING CONTRACT WITH 1+1 YEAR OPTIONAL PERIODS; 26/04/2018 – Libya’s NOC talks to BP and Eni about resuming exploration

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 11. UBS has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Raymond James. On Friday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, January 23 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Evercore on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 18. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2300 target in Friday, June 21 report.