Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Trimmed Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Nea Management Company Has Boosted Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Position by $2.19 Million; Stock Rose

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62 million, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $540.95M market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.9. About 691,362 shares traded or 50.72% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 1.89 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50M for 15.25 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 42,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.14% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Neuberger Berman Lc accumulated 5.02M shares. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Mi Adv holds 0.1% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp has 5,200 shares. Moreover, Eqis Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 5,821 are held by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Symphony Asset Management Limited reported 0.19% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.17% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Synovus Financial Corp has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Finance Counselors invested 0.13% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri has 0.31% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tci Wealth invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Daiwa Sb Invests reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, First Bancshares Of Hutchinson has 0.19% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progressive -1.8% after Q4 miss – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What is the Driving Force Behind Car Companies Offering Insurance? – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.