Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Raised Its Intel (INTC) Stake by $318,000 as Valuation Declined; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holder Toth Financial Advisory Has Upped Its Holding by $312,610

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 7.36 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User lnterfaces for Multimodal Connected Devices; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 06/04/2018 – The Daily Beast: @attackerman Although the Nat Intel Director said a “decision” was reached, sources say the course of the; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 09/03/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O CONSIDERS POSSIBLE BID FOR BROADCOM – WSJ, CITING; 19/03/2018 – INTEL EXTENDS ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN UNTIL 2019; 11/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “BACKSIDE SOURCE/DRAIN REPLACEMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES WITH; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 727 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 8,997 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88M, up from 8,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $528.38. About 249,627 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 29,990 shares to 31,108 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,590 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 8,740 shares to 41,038 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 3,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,577 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

