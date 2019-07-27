Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Raised Its Intel (INTC) Position; Fabrinet Ordinary Shares (FN) Shorts Raised By 31.88%

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 42.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc acquired 6,000 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 9.61%. The Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 20,000 shares with $1.07 million value, up from 14,000 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $230.97B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40 million shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 26/04/2018 – Jim Keller Joins Intel to Lead Silicon Engineering; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER JOINS INTEL FROM TESLA; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 3rd Update; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy

Fabrinet Ordinary Shares (NYSE:FN) had an increase of 31.88% in short interest. FN’s SI was 1.34 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 31.88% from 1.01 million shares previously. With 552,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Fabrinet Ordinary Shares (NYSE:FN)’s short sellers to cover FN’s short positions. The SI to Fabrinet Ordinary Shares’s float is 3.68%. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.57. About 189,490 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 59.62% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.19% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q EPS 55c; 17/04/2018 – U.S. suppliers to ZTE may find more demand from China firm’s rivals; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.71; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Adj EPS 73c-Adj EPS 77c; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q Rev $332.2M; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 71C; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet

Among 10 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intel had 29 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of INTC in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Northland Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 10 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 22. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Sell” on Monday, February 25. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5800 target in Friday, July 26 report.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) stake by 3,799 shares to 28,797 valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 14,982 shares and now owns 893,916 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.09% or 21,386 shares. Bridgecreek Management Ltd Llc reported 93,920 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia reported 959,411 shares. Guardian Capital LP accumulated 135,145 shares. Inc Ok reported 0.65% stake. Thomasville Bankshares holds 175,743 shares. Hemenway Tru Company stated it has 201,654 shares. M Securities reported 24,198 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Hartford Fin Management invested in 2.06% or 112,225 shares. Ims has invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wms Limited Com reported 118,920 shares stake. Calamos Ltd Company owns 778,094 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Grassi Invest Mgmt accumulated 108,150 shares. Caprock Gp Incorporated, Idaho-based fund reported 42,449 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $249,284 activity. $33,256 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares were sold by Shenoy Navin.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. The company has market cap of $2.01 billion. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test. It has a 18.5 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products comprise switching products, such as reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths and speeds, and over various distances; tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as for Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.83 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.09M was sold by Ng Toh-Seng. 3,000 shares were sold by KELLY THOMAS F, worth $164,364 on Thursday, February 14. $1.57M worth of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was sold by Mitchell David T. on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold Fabrinet shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbt Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.71% stake. Toth Financial Advisory stated it has 0.14% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 279,697 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 30,164 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation owns 8,604 shares. Friess Associate Lc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 75,663 shares. Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 173 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 53,375 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P invested 0% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Raymond James & Assoc holds 0% or 5,123 shares in its portfolio. 783,864 were reported by Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation. Teton Advsr stated it has 7,500 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,386 shares. Ftb accumulated 0% or 36 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).