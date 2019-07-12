Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Raised Its Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $2.32 Million; Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Holder Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Cut Its Position by $9.11 Million

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32M, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 103,348 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Bd of Directors and Names New Chair; 22/05/2018 – Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest by Acquiring the Senior Market Division of Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: FCC Partially Grants Cornerstone SMR Petition for Reconsideration; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: CSOD FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC – ADDITION OF ELISA STEELE AS COMPANY’S FIRST INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR; 06/05/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFIC); 11/03/2018 – Japan’s Nippon Life Is ‘Cornerstone’ DWS Group Investor With 5% Stake; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Board of Directors and Names New Chair

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 110.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 54,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,963 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, up from 48,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.99. About 3.22M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lee Danner & Bass, Tennessee-based fund reported 126,024 shares. Cambrian Capital Partnership holds 27,400 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Optimum Investment Advisors stated it has 6,181 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt owns 6.70M shares. Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 27,773 shares. Wellington Shields & Communications Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% or 11,400 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Comerica Fincl Bank holds 390,989 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 5,293 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Birinyi Assocs Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sit Invest Assocs reported 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Caprock Group owns 14,208 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEZ) by 23,285 shares to 15,810 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,590 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE).

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 135,808 shares to 4.53M shares, valued at $114.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talend S A by 323,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Com holds 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) or 2,558 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Tensile Cap Management Limited Co, California-based fund reported 1.12 million shares. 1,707 are held by Us Bancshares De. Moody Commercial Bank Division has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). 826,086 are owned by Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd. King Luther Mgmt Corp owns 0.02% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 53,860 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 66,592 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 17,900 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0.01% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 10,659 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 27,755 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 125,402 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Secor Cap Advsr Lp accumulated 82,320 shares or 0.93% of the stock.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.55 million activity. 21,000 shares valued at $1.14 million were sold by Miller Adam L on Wednesday, January 23. Weiss Adam J. also sold $104,520 worth of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) on Tuesday, January 15.