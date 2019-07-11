Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Raised By $508,320 Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; Polymet Mining Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) SI Increased By 2.31%

Polymet Mining Corporation Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) had an increase of 2.31% in short interest. PLM’s SI was 1.83M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.31% from 1.79M shares previously. With 270,800 avg volume, 7 days are for Polymet Mining Corporation Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)’s short sellers to cover PLM’s short positions. The SI to Polymet Mining Corporation Ordinary Shares (canada’s float is 0.83%. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4166. About 388,638 shares traded. PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) has declined 39.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PLM News: 26/03/2018 – POLYMET: SECURES COMMITMENT FOR ADDED $80M IN DEBS; 28/03/2018 – Glencore Restructures Loans to PolyMet and Acquires Common Share Purchase Warrants; 28/03/2018 – GLENCORE – ALSO AGREED TO LEND UP TO AN ADDITIONAL US$80 MLN TO POLYMET OVER NEXT 12 MONTH IN FIVE TRANCHES; 04/04/2018 – GLENCORE PLC-HAVE HELD DISCUSSIONS, MAY CONTINUE TO HOLD DISCUSSIONS, WITH POLYMET MINING CORP REGARDING EQUITY, DEBT FINANCING REQUIREMENTS; 26/03/2018 – POLYMET MINING CORP – SECURES COMMITMENT FOR ADDITIONAL $80 MLN IN DEBENTURES; 26/03/2018 Polymet Restructures Glencore Debt; 10/05/2018 – POLYMET MINING CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 28/03/2018 – GLENCORE RESTRUCTURES LOANS TO POLYMET & BUYS COMMON SHARE BUY; 28/03/2018 – Polymet Mining Loss for Eleven Mos Ended Dec 31 Was 3c/Share; 28/03/2018 – GLENCORE – UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH POLYMET MINING CORP. AND POLY MET MINING

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 5.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc acquired 6,354 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 132,043 shares with $10.67M value, up from 125,689 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $332.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $77.41. About 3.77 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT AFFIRMS OFFICE AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE XOM; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. The company has market cap of $418.70 million. The Company’s primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering a total area of approximately 16,700 acres comprising approximately 4,300 acres of leased mineral rights and the Erie Plant site totaling approximately 12,400 acres of freehold land located in northeastern Minnesota. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. Societe Generale maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Societe Generale has “Buy” rating and $91 target. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell”. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lincluden Limited reported 32,007 shares stake. Opus Mngmt reported 0.64% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 47,391 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. United Automobile Association has 0.51% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2.45M shares. Nikko Asset Americas Incorporated reported 0.58% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Liberty Mgmt Inc accumulated 3,490 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Co invested in 1.78% or 211,933 shares. 26,317 were reported by Brighton Jones Llc. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.54% or 6,972 shares. Amg Tru Bancorp stated it has 5,683 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Franklin Street Advisors Nc accumulated 44,497 shares. M Kraus & holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 16,463 shares. Harvey Limited Liability Corp invested in 176,527 shares. Planning Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 18,967 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio.

