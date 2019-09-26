Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Lowered Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $2.67 Million as Share Price Rose; Cutler Capital Management Has Lifted Position in First Community (FCCO) by $420,264

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Community (FCCO) by 155.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 23,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The institutional investor held 38,348 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $710,000, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Community for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.54. About 3,296 shares traded. First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) has declined 22.32% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCO News: 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today; 18/04/2018 – FIRST COMMUNITY CORP FCCO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCT); 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 18/04/2018 – First Community (SC) 1Q EPS 35c; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCO)

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 13,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 159,787 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.63M, down from 173,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $219.84. About 9.09M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple Announces Red Iphone 8 And 8 Plus Models; Phones Begin Shipping Friday — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Compliance with Apple’s 60-hour work week fell to 94 percent of suppliers from 98 percent in 2016; 02/05/2018 – How so many analysts got the Apple iPhone X wrong last quarter; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC (CORRECTS TO DELETE REFERENCE TO ‘LOWER PRICED’); 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT, MUNGER, GATES JOINT APPEARANCE ON CNBC ENDS; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EPS $2.73, EST. $2.64; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple is working on AR/VR headset with 8K displays, that will wirelessly connect to a dedicated box powered b; 27/03/2018 – APPLE LAUNCHES NEW IPAD GEARED TOWARD EDUCATION; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook: Users, Regulators Should Review Information Companies Hold

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $14,792 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.96, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold FCCO shares while 12 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 3.11 million shares or 13.94% less from 3.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) for 286,639 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt has invested 0.01% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 342 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Elizabeth Park Cap Advisors Limited reported 313,782 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Geode Management Limited Liability Com invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Maltese Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 147,700 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp has 14,696 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blair William And Com Il reported 21,724 shares stake. Greenwood Capital Associates Ltd Liability Corporation holds 15,375 shares. Pinnacle Lc owns 59,375 shares. Advisory Ser Lc holds 0% or 1,814 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO).

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71 million and $247.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lexington Rtly (NYSE:LXP) by 206,750 shares to 958,887 shares, valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Estabrook Cap Management stated it has 79,486 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Co stated it has 206,784 shares. Windward Capital Co Ca accumulated 318,927 shares. The California-based Grassi Invest Management has invested 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Todd Asset Mgmt Lc owns 1.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 270,220 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings stated it has 3.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Mngmt Corp Va stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Com Dc reported 39,310 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0.06% stake. 24,583 are owned by Hodges Capital Management. Trust Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 1,337 shares. Prudential Pcl holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.50 million shares. Comerica National Bank has 1.7% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). National Bank & Trust Of The West accumulated 3.57% or 153,563 shares.

