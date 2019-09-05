Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Lowered Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake by $1.08 Million; Market Value Rose; As Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Stock Price Declined, Vulcan Value Partners Increased Holding

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $76.71. About 1.79M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR)

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 56.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 2.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7.96 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.20M, up from 5.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $62.75. About 6.78 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $759.99M for 14.75 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 12,415 shares to 208,731 shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $633,621 activity. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. 1,900 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK) by 12,341 shares to 532 shares, valued at $27,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.17 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc. (NYSE:TER).

