Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Lowered Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position; GALP ENERGIA SA LISBOA REG SHS -B- PORT (GLPEF) Shorts Increased By 2.27%

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 1.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 893,916 shares with $64.44M value, down from 908,898 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $48.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.29. About 595,652 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY

GALP ENERGIA SA LISBOA REG SHS -B- PORT (OTCMKTS:GLPEF) had an increase of 2.27% in short interest. GLPEF’s SI was 13,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.27% from 13,200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 135 days are for GALP ENERGIA SA LISBOA REG SHS -B- PORT (OTCMKTS:GLPEF)’s short sellers to cover GLPEF’s short positions. It closed at $15 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Progressive had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Janney Capital initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. B. Riley & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Friday, May 17 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7 with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) stake by 9,748 shares to 212,608 valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) stake by 23,156 shares and now owns 180,925 shares. Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) was raised too.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $4.89 million activity. 18,000 shares were sold by Charney M Jeffrey, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, January 30. Snyder Barbara R bought $19,663 worth of stock. $2.94 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Barbagallo John A. 12,000 shares were sold by Sauerland John P, worth $783,240 on Friday, January 25.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $820.91M for 14.87 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 14,616 shares. Chesley Taft & Associate holds 3,120 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Westwood Mgmt Corporation Il invested in 1.6% or 163,300 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.11% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Rafferty Asset Llc reported 0.17% stake. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.2% or 1.07M shares. First Mercantile accumulated 0.12% or 6,850 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Co Ma has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). C M Bidwell Associate invested in 0.56% or 7,730 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo owns 65,990 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd has 0.17% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited holds 3.91 million shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Suntrust Banks owns 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 35,041 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 5.31 million shares.

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.54 billion. The Company’s Exploration & Production segment explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 53 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 673 million barrels of oil equivalent. It currently has negative earnings. The company's Refining & Marketing of Oil Products segment engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,436 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

