Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Lowered Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding by $1.08 Million as Share Value Rose; Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Increases Stake in Tjx Cos New (TJX)

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $76.75. About 1.36 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $56.79. About 3.70M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 12,415 shares to 208,731 shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 54,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jlb & Assoc Incorporated, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,970 shares. Camarda Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo has invested 0.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Carret Asset Lc reported 17,200 shares stake. Hartford Inv Mngmt owns 84,002 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 5.31M shares. Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 3.45 million were accumulated by Fred Alger Mgmt. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Incorporated has 0.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 30,041 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset reported 1.65% stake. Agf Invests has 0.66% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Everence Mngmt has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Duncker Streett & Inc holds 0.1% or 6,075 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref accumulated 3.14M shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $744.38M for 14.76 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi holds 7.47 million shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Nebraska-based Cls Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 6,067 were accumulated by Camelot Portfolios. Baillie Gifford And Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management), Tennessee-based fund reported 4,552 shares. Haverford Communications invested 2.44% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Advisory Rech has 383,359 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Co accumulated 0.1% or 194,322 shares. Baskin reported 4,000 shares stake. Horizon Ltd Liability stated it has 56,456 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 6,704 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc reported 13,736 shares. 148,900 are held by Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 44,236 shares.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,401 shares to 137,427 shares, valued at $16.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 1Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,559 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

