Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Lifted Corning (GLW) Position; Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holder Victory Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $448,547

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 100,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 309,291 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.28M, up from 208,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.76. About 6.37 million shares traded or 9.42% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 13/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING-FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS LCD GLASS MARKET VOLUME GROWTH TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES, AS TELEVISION SCREEN SIZE GROWTH CONTINUES; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 3,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 66,969 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.16 million, up from 63,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 614,475 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $49.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 120,310 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $36.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 38,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.94M shares, and cut its stake in Innoviva Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1.