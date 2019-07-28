Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Increased Corning (GLW) Stake; Snow Capital Management LP Has Lifted Magellan Health (MGLN) Stake By $10.88 Million

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased Corning Inc (GLW) stake by 6.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc acquired 12,415 shares as Corning Inc (GLW)’s stock declined 11.08%. The Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 208,731 shares with $6.91 million value, up from 196,316 last quarter. Corning Inc now has $26.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 5.93 million shares traded or 19.75% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 25/05/2018 – CORNING FILES FOR 2-PART NOTES OFFERING DUE 2025 AND 2028; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog

Snow Capital Management Lp increased Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) stake by 373.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Snow Capital Management Lp acquired 167,440 shares as Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)’s stock rose 8.96%. The Snow Capital Management Lp holds 212,324 shares with $14.00 million value, up from 44,884 last quarter. Magellan Health Inc now has $1.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $68.63. About 232,145 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 28/03/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Nephron Research Pharma Pricing and Benefit Management Symposium; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 07/03/2018 Magellan Health Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – LOWERING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Hig; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in Hawai’i; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $8.75 million activity. Morse David L had sold 35,701 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, January 30. On Thursday, February 14 WEEKS WENDELL P sold $7.54M worth of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 223,379 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winfield Assoc invested in 0.41% or 23,065 shares. 6,460 were reported by Firsthand Capital Mngmt. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp reported 12 shares. Hamel Assocs Incorporated reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Thompson Inv Mngmt reported 138,185 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Comerica Financial Bank holds 823,784 shares. Da Davidson reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings stated it has 0.1% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Oppenheimer Inc invested in 0.12% or 134,693 shares. Twin Tree Management LP owns 172,191 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited accumulated 0% or 27,554 shares. Strs Ohio reported 60,356 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Liability Co reported 47,359 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). United Services Automobile Association owns 5,732 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 10,800 shares. Metropolitan Life Co New York has 0.05% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). California Public Employees Retirement System holds 59,587 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highbridge Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.09% or 45,000 shares. State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Ameritas Ptnrs has 1,968 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 10,680 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested in 3,629 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Moody Retail Bank Division accumulated 87 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magellan Health had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) earned “Hold” rating by Stephens on Friday, March 1. Bank of America initiated it with “Buy” rating and $84 target in Friday, February 22 report.

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) stake by 148,632 shares to 2.85M valued at $32.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 184,078 shares and now owns 1.06 million shares. Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) was reduced too.